Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.77. 190,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $465.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.