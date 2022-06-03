Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.80% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $108,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $50,704,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $28,440,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 197.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.25.

NYSE JLL opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $180.30 and a 1-year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

