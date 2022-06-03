JulSwap Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $298,818.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.45 or 0.01192735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00391982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

