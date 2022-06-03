Jupiter Price Down 22.9% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $153,179.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01194916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00429455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,790,926 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

