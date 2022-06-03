jvl associates llc Sells 396 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

jvl associates llc cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 6.6% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. jvl associates llc owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

MDY stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.36. 70,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,382. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.27 and a one year high of $533.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.94.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

