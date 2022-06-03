Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.80 EPS.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.17. 7,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,585. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.13. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

