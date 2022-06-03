Kimberly Alexy Sells 23,104 Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MNDT opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. Mandiant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The business had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MNDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

