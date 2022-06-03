Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.43) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.24) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.23) to GBX 245 ($3.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 306.25 ($3.87).

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 259.90 ($3.29) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.51. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235.20 ($2.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378 ($4.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($690,789.47).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

