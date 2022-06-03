Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $42.55 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.45 or 0.01192735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00391982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,474,692 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

