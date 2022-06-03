Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0202 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 110.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 103.7% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $14,581.82 and approximately $70.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.