Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Down 3.2%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 39,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 60,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.81 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

