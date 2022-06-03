Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

KMERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 1,040.00 to 1,195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

