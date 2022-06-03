KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Stock Price Down 0%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.68. Approximately 2,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,951,000.

