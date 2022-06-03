KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $3.72 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $17.01 or 0.00057438 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,624.80 or 1.00006942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001688 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.