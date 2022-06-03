Kuverit (KUV) Price Reaches $0.0000

Kuverit (KUV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Kuverit has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $55,704.48 and $15.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,741.17 or 1.00009210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

