L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

