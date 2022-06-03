Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $523.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.22. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.