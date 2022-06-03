Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 1,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,917. Lands’ End has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $396.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

