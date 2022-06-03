Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO Holdings Corp Landsea Sells 4,838,710 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSEA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

