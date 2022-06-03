Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of SWIM opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.41. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

