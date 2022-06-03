Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on August 1st

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

LB traded down C$0.57 on Friday, reaching C$42.35. The company had a trading volume of 72,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,970. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.54 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 34.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.11.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.