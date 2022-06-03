Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $798.75

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 798.75 ($10.11) and traded as high as GBX 810.21 ($10.25). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 798 ($10.10), with a volume of 164,926 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 798.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 793.17. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Law Debenture news, insider Denis Jackson sold 8,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.58), for a total transaction of £63,126.23 ($79,866.18). Also, insider Trish Houston acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.24) per share, with a total value of £5,387.94 ($6,816.73).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

