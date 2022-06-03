Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.03. Lazard reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 95.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 119.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $35.32. 4,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,822. Lazard has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

