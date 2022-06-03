Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Lennox International stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $198.71 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.48.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,292 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

