Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Leonardo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

FINMF opened at $10.40 on Monday. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

