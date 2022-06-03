Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $73.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.