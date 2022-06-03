Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.38% of Littelfuse worth $29,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $278.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.40 and its 200-day moving average is $270.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

