Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $108,664,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $523.30 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.48 and its 200 day moving average is $575.48.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

