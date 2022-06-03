Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $650,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $89.07 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

