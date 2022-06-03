Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $796,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $14,872,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,623,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,326.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,302.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,428.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,168.31 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

