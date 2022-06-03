Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 4,744 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $228,450,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 109.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,309,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,223,000 after purchasing an additional 684,810 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $129.10 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.