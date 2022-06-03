Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 2,926 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

