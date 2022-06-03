Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 888 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

