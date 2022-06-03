Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,456,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.