Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,785,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

