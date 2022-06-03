LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells $3,908,622.88 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $198.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.