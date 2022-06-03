Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.78 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.22. The company had a trading volume of 114,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,913. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.93 and its 200 day moving average is $352.95. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

