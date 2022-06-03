Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $304.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.15.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $302.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.95. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.