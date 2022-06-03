Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.750-1.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $302.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.95. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $428.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

