Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.35-9.50 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $302.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.93 and its 200 day moving average is $352.95. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $428.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,727,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

