Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 31,233.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 104.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of LUXAU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

