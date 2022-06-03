Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

LYEL opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

