Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.54.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 10,588,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,083,214. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

