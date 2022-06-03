Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 30th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:MCN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,729. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.