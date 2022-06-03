Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $99.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

