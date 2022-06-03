MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 4,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 189,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $8,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

