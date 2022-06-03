Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 215 ($2.72) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 215 ($2.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 165 ($2.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 206.13 ($2.61).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 149.90 ($1.90) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 127 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.33). The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

