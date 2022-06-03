Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $18.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

MQ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,764,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,750. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 114.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $18,253,000. Baader Bank INC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 50.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 520,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

