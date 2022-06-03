MASQ (MASQ) Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $89,040.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00758659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00411845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

