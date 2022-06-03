Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.85. The company had a trading volume of 50,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,067. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.